Tiger Woods Cools Off in Round 2 of 2018 BMW Championship

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

After sharing the first-round lead at the 2018 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods cooled down considerably Friday, shooting an even-par 70 in the second round at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Woods ended his second round with an overall score of eight-under for the tournament, placing him in a tie for 10th, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Friday's showing was a far cry from what Tiger accomplished in the first round when he fired an eight-under 62 to share the lead with Rory McIlroy.

According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, winning has been a 50-50 proposition during Woods' career when he opens with the first-round lead:

Based on the step back Woods took in the second round, he has an uphill battle in terms of scoring his first victory since 2013.

Tiger played the four par-three holes on the course at two-over Friday, and his struggles in that regard began on No. 5 when his tee shot ended up in the bunker and he had to settle for a bogey.

Woods did pick up some momentum as he made the turn, though, by birdieing the par-five ninth after pitching his third shot to within a foot of the hole.

He picked up another birdie on No. 11 to move to one-under on the day, as his approach was left just a couple of feet away from the hole.

Nos. 9 and 11 notwithstanding, Tiger struggled mightily Friday when it came to giving himself makeable birdie putts in comparison to what he was able to accomplish Thursday, per ESPN's Bob Harig:

Despite his inconsistent iron play, Woods appeared poised to enter the third round on a high note when he birdied the par-five 16th.

Tiger's drive unluckily landed in a fairway divot, but he managed to save it and improve his score to two-under for the round and 10-under for the tournament:

That proved to be the last highlight of Woods' round, as the 42-year-old veteran followed it up with a bogey on the par-three 17th after his tee shot ended up in the bunker.

Tiger then bogeyed No. 18 as well by virtue of a three-putt.

Although Woods was fairly accurate in terms of hitting the fairway and greens in the second round, his putter failed him at times, as pointed out by Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker:

Tiger left himself too many intermediate-to-long putts, and that led to a frustrating day for him on the greens.

Woods is still in the mix at the BMW Championship thanks to his fantastic opening round, but another performance like the one he churned out Friday would all but crush his chances of winning.