Leroy Sane Withdraws from Germany Squad, Citing 'Private Reasons'

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Germany will be without Leroy Sane for Sunday's international friendly against Peru after the Manchester City forward pulled out of the squad.

The 22-year-old, who was omitted from the group for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, won't feature because of "private reasons" after a conversation with coach Joachim Low.

The news was confirmed on Die Mannschaft's official Twitter account:

However, Sane's absence may not be due to an implied clash of personalities with his boss or any team-mates.

Goal's Ronan Murphy has offered a different explanation:

The idea Sane is being frozen out is a contentious one since he featured during the 0-0 draw against World Cup holders France on Thursday. Sane came on as a late substitute in the UEFA Nations Group A1 stalemate.

Sane opting not to play this weekend comes after midfield playmaker Toni Kroos questioned the former Schalke star's temperament:

Kroos' take may help explain why Low overlooked Sane this summer, despite the latter coming off a terrific season at club level. Sane earned the PFA Young Player of the Year award after helping City storm to the Premier League title, contributing 10 goals and 15 assists along the way.

Things haven't been plain sailing since, though. Sane found himself dropped for the Citizens' recent 2-1 win over Newcastle United. He also found his place under threat thanks to the arrival of Riyad Mahrez, who joined the champions at a cost of £60 million this summer.

MailOnline's Jack Gaughan said the decision to leave Sane out against the Magpies was based on "a dip in intensity at the club's training base."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Whatever the reason is for Sane's latest absence at international level, attention will remain on the young attacker as long as questions persist about his attitude. Only a return to the form shown last season by one of the most gifted players in City's squad will silence the doubters.

There's no doubt both City and Germany are better with Sane's direct pace, dynamic shooting and natural flair in their respective lineups.