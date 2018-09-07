Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up to Create the Most Expensive LeBron 15s Ever

LeBron reached a historic milestone by reaching 30,00 points scored for his career. Artist "The Shoe Surgeon" collaborated with Nike to create a Gold and Diamond version of the LeBron 15s to commemorate this achievement. 

