Becky Lynch and Sheamus and 7 Dream WWE Mixed Tag Team Duos

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Mixed Match Challenge didn't have any impact on the company's main storylines, but the Facebook Watch series was popular enough to earn the show a second season.

The first tournament saw The Miz and Asuka win $100,000 for Rescue Dogs Rock while the other nine teams each won $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

According to WWE.com, The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow will return with three other teams from the first season: Lana and Rusev, Naomi and Jimmy Uso and one of the most popular duos, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

They will be joined by the following teams: