Becky Lynch and Sheamus and 7 Dream WWE Mixed Tag Team Duos

Becky Lynch and Sheamus and 7 Dream WWE Mixed Tag Team DuosSeptember 7, 2018
- Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks
- Bayley and Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens and Natalya
- Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal
- AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair
- Carmella and R-Truth
WWE's Mixed Match Challenge didn't have any impact on the company's main storylines, but the Facebook Watch series was popular enough to earn the show a second season.
The first tournament saw The Miz and Asuka win $100,000 for Rescue Dogs Rock while the other nine teams each won $10,000 for the charity of their choice.
According to WWE.com, The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow will return with three other teams from the first season: Lana and Rusev, Naomi and Jimmy Uso and one of the most popular duos, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.
They will be joined by the following teams:
WWE has several real-life couples working together right now along with a few alliances like Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega. There is almost enough competition to warrant creating a set of Mixed Tag Team Championships.
This article will look at 10 of the best male and female combinations WWE could put together for another Mixed Match Challenge or an entire division.
Alicia Fox and R-Truth
Fox and R-Truth will both be competing in the next MMC with different partners, but they would have been a perfect combination.
While Truth is a babyface and Fox is a heel, their characters share many of the same traits, especially when it comes to their bizarre behavior.
They are both 10-year veterans in WWE who aren't used nearly enough in current storylines. They might be able to help each other out if they were to form an alliance.
Being on separate brands would get in the way of putting them together right now, but that doesn't mean they can't end up on the same show after the next Superstar Shake-up.
Ruby Riott and Aleister Black
If WWE was going to stick two people together based solely on their appearance, Ruby Riott and Aleister Black would be at the top of the list.
Both of them are covered in tattoos and they have somewhat similar haircuts with the sides of their heads being shaved.
They also have a lot in common when it comes to their in-ring style. Riott and Black each like to mix strikes with high-risk maneuvers against their opponents.
All it would take for this to happen is Black being called up to the main roster. He is currently out of action, but when he returns from injury, WWE would be wise to bring him up to Raw or SmackDown.
Sarah Logan and Bray Wyatt
Another combination that makes sense for several reasons is Bray Wyatt and Sarah Logan.
They already have matching appearances thanks to their dreadlocks, and both Superstars have created backwoods characters who prefer brawling to talking out their issues.
As two of the more physically imposing wrestlers in their respective divisions, Wyatt and Logan would make for a nearly unstoppable tandem.
It's too bad WWE missed its opportunity to have Logan portray Sister Abigail because she would have been perfect.
Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar would never be involved with the Mixed Match Challenge, but it doesn't seem like Bobby Lashley would be above it.
If WWE wanted to give Ronda Rousey an equally talented partner, Lashley would be the best choice on the entire roster.
Their shared MMA background gives them a common bond to build a relationship and the way they both physically dominate their opponents would make them a top team.
Carmella and Zack Ryder
Why WWE didn't think to put Long Island Iced Z and The Princess of Staten Island together for the Mixed Match Challenge is anyone's guess since Zack Ryder was on the same brand as Carmella during the first tournament.
WWE put some heels with babyfaces for the first MMC and they all worked out fine, so Ryder and Mella would be an ideal combination.
Their gimmicks are similar and their ability to generate laughs would have led to some entertaining moments against any other team.
You can almost hear the "Mella is Money, Woo Woo Woo!" chants if you listen hard enough.
Becky Lynch and Sheamus
Becky Lynch's new attitude has completely changed her character, so she would need someone who matches her angrier personality.
Sheamus is not only a great fit as a heel partner, but they also have their Irish heritage and bright reddish-orange hair in common.
They are both on the same brand already so there is no reason why this pairing wouldn't have worked for the second Mixed Match Challenge tourney.
Nia Jax and Kalisto
WWE put the biggest male with the smallest female when it paired Strowman with Bliss, so it's only fair if we get the exact opposite to counteract them.
Nia Jax has the size and power to complement Kalisto's speed and agility to create the perfect blend for a mixed tag team.
Mismatched duos have always done well in WWE, so Kalisto and Jax would fit right in with the long list of teams featuring a powerhouse and a high-flyer.
What are your dream mixed tag team combos?