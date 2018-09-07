Becky Lynch and Sheamus and 7 Dream WWE Mixed Tag Team Duos

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Mixed Match Challenge didn't have any impact on the company's main storylines, but the Facebook Watch series was popular enough to earn the show a second season.

The first tournament saw The Miz and Asuka win $100,000 for Rescue Dogs Rock while the other nine teams each won $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

According to WWE.com, The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow will return with three other teams from the first season: Lana and Rusev, Naomi and Jimmy Uso and one of the most popular duos, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

They will be joined by the following teams:

Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

Bayley and Finn Balor

Kevin Owens and Natalya

Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair

Carmella and R-Truth

WWE has several real-life couples working together right now along with a few alliances like Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega. There is almost enough competition to warrant creating a set of Mixed Tag Team Championships.

This article will look at 10 of the best male and female combinations WWE could put together for another Mixed Match Challenge or an entire division.