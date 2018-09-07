Paul Pogba Denies Talking on Future Amid Manchester United Exit Speculation

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said he's focusing on his game as exit speculation continues to ramp up, with reports suggesting some at the club are warming up to a possible sale.

As Sky Sports reported, Pogba addressed the latest round of rumours during the international break: "It's not me who's talking. I'm trying to work on myself physically. I got back late [from the World Cup], so I'm trying to perform as well as possible. I'm just trying to do my job, and for the rest, there'll always be talk."

Sky Sports noted the rumours emerged after Pogba gave an interview to Sky Germany, however, in which he admitted he doesn't know what will happen "in the near future."

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, the club's "unsellable stance" on its most valuable player "is already loosening."

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette shared some key quotes from the Sky Germany interview:

The comments did not go down well with most fans and pundits. Football writer Pilib De Brun weighed in on the matter:

The France international was strongly linked with Barcelona during the summer, with the Mirror's David McDonnell reporting that the Spanish champions are the midfielder's preferred destination. However, according to the report, Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho have called a truce, and the former Juventus man won't seek an exit in January.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, United are confident they can keep him around, but he also reported there won't be any talks over a new contract in the foreseeable future.

The 25-year-old returned to Old Trafford from Turin in 2016 but has yet to find his footing with the club. He has struggled as the unquestioned top star in the team's midfield, leading to criticism.

While many fans still believe the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner can come good, there are others who aren't holding back:

Per Delaney, Mourinho would not argue against a transfer should Barcelona make a significant offer for Pogba, even if a move is still "some way off." It's still early in the 2018-19 season, with plenty of time left to mend fences and restore the relationship between club and player.