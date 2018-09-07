Luka Modric Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Said He Deserved UEFA Award

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 1: (L-R) Luka Modric of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates the victory during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Bayern Munchen at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 1, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has congratulated him on winning UEFA's Player of the Year award, telling the Croatian he deserved the honour. 

As reported by Goal, both were nominated for the award, but Ronaldo didn't go to the ceremony. His agent, Jorge Mendes, later stated the decision to hand the award to Modric was "shameful," and there were "widespread reports" the Portugal international was upset at the outcome.

Modric painted a different picture in an interview with RTP3 (h/t Goal), however: "Cristiano sent me a message, congratulated me and told me he is happy for me and I deserved it. He also said he can't wait to meet me again."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Maradona Appointed Manager of Mexican 2nd-Tier Side

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maradona Appointed Manager of Mexican 2nd-Tier Side

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Neymar Named Permanent Brazil Captain

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Named Permanent Brazil Captain

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Jorginho's Agent Blames Napoli for Failed Man City Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Jorginho's Agent Blames Napoli for Failed Man City Move

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Mexico-Uruguay Should Be a Barn Burner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mexico-Uruguay Should Be a Barn Burner

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report