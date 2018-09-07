Luka Modric Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Said He Deserved UEFA Award

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has congratulated him on winning UEFA's Player of the Year award, telling the Croatian he deserved the honour.

As reported by Goal, both were nominated for the award, but Ronaldo didn't go to the ceremony. His agent, Jorge Mendes, later stated the decision to hand the award to Modric was "shameful," and there were "widespread reports" the Portugal international was upset at the outcome.

Modric painted a different picture in an interview with RTP3 (h/t Goal), however: "Cristiano sent me a message, congratulated me and told me he is happy for me and I deserved it. He also said he can't wait to meet me again."

