Jorginho's Agent Blames Napoli for Failed Manchester City Transfer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has laid the blame for his failed transfer to Manchester City at the feet of Napoli, saying the Partenopei could not agree to a deal.

The representative, Joao Santos, spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (h/t Daily Mirror's Alex Richards) and explained how Chelsea jumped in once Maurizio Sarri made his move to London: "It was all done with Jorginho. There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not. Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London."

Jorginho also hinted at an issue with Napoli in the negotiations during a recent press conference, telling reporters the "will of just one party is not enough," per Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

The 26-year-old seemed all but certain to switch to City at one point in the summer, and the Sky Blues had already planned their transfer business around his capture, according to football writer James Robson:

Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis is notorious for being difficult to deal with in the transfer market, however, and he has never been afraid of going after players and coaches.

Sarri's switch to west London took a long time to conclude during the summer, and while that was going on, De Laurentiis openly feuded with the tactician. The Blues boss recently made it clear he no longer wants to discuss his former boss.

The rift didn't stand in the way of Jorginho's transfer to the Blues, however, and things have worked out well so far.

The Italy international has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, and he's having a great time with the club, according to the agent: "He's really enjoying it at Chelsea, the team is on a roll and has won four matches out of four. Going to Chelsea was a unique opportunity, the career of a player is very short and now we hope for the best."

City are still looking for depth in midfield and could reportedly turn to Wolverhampton star Ruben Neves in January, per Sam Lee of Goal. The former FC Porto man is also said to be of interest to rivals Manchester United.