Julio Jones' Bobbling Attempt on Matt Ryan Deep Ball Ruled No Catch by Referees

One game into the 2018 regular season and the NFL is already seeing its first catch rule controversy.

In the third quarter of Thursday night's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, Falcons receiver Julio Jones juggled a pass from Matt Ryan as he was falling to the ground:

The referees initially ruled it an incomplete pass and upheld that decision upon further review.

After multiple angles of the replay, it looked like Jones pinned the ball against his helmet before he went out of bounds, which would've made it a catch.

So things are going pretty well for the NFL on opening night.

The apparent missed call wasn't inconsequential either. Leading the Eagles 6-3 at the time, the Falcons would've had a 52-yard gain that at the very least would've put them into field-goal range. Instead, Atlanta punted three plays later.