Predicting WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

Credit: WWE.com

WWE writers do not always make the choices fans want. Whether this is a good or bad thing is another matter altogether, but there's no doubt every major WWE event will disappoint as many fans as it excites. Sometimes, choices are made that no one wants, and they were always inevitable.

With WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 on Sunday, the company will have many opportunities to change things up and affect the product with booking. While the crowds may not know what the long-term story is, most will make their voices heard if they are upset with a booking decision.

From Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair's continued reigns of dominance to the likelihood of multiple false finishes to hype future clashes at Super Show-Down or Evolution, Hell in a Cell is likely not to be a great experience for the large majority of fans despite likely high wrestling quality.

These are the results of major WWE matches most likely to cause frustration and anger in fans because of who is standing tall at the end of the night.