Predicting WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

Predicting WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Results That Will Anger FansSeptember 15, 2018
WWE writers do not always make the choices fans want. Whether this is a good or bad thing is another matter altogether, but there's no doubt every major WWE event will disappoint as many fans as it excites. Sometimes, choices are made that no one wants, and they were always inevitable.
With WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 on Sunday, the company will have many opportunities to change things up and affect the product with booking. While the crowds may not know what the long-term story is, most will make their voices heard if they are upset with a booking decision.
From Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair's continued reigns of dominance to the likelihood of multiple false finishes to hype future clashes at Super Show-Down or Evolution, Hell in a Cell is likely not to be a great experience for the large majority of fans despite likely high wrestling quality.
These are the results of major WWE matches most likely to cause frustration and anger in fans because of who is standing tall at the end of the night.
The New Day Def. Rusev Day
This may be the least egregious move of the night that could still draw ire, but Rusev is on an all-time high for popularity. It helps that he is also doing the best work of his career in the ring and on the mic while being recently downgraded to the tag team title scene.
It would be a huge moment to see Rusev and Aiden English emerge victorious at the high point of their friendship in the same way it would have been a huge moment if The Bulgarian Brute dethroned the WWE champion back at Extreme Rules. It's been the same story for Rusev for too long.
Even at the height of his popularity, he is being thrown between title scenes rather than getting any real chance to shine. The New Day may have won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships out of necessity thanks to an injury to Rowan of The Bludgeon Brothers, but the group is not going to lose the titles easily.
Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are three of the most popular stars on the brand and make up the surest moneymaker tag team outside of The Shield. As champions, the trio makes every title match worthy of major time and attention.
Given New Day is set to face The Bar at Super Show-Down, a Rusev Day win is almost impossible. It is too quick a turnaround and takes away too much from an expected major title match. Fans will just have to accept that the Super Athlete will remain a challenger rather than a champion.
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe Ends in a No Contest
The first time AJ Styles fought Samoa Joe, the two could not be contained by conventional rules, battling to a disqualification when the WWE champion intentionally assaulted his challenger with a steel chair. In a confusing move, the followup has been set as another singles match despite tension only rising.
It would almost be a cop out if these two fought to a standard finish, but that won't avoid the ending from being disappointing. One disqualification finish in a title match is already frustrating, but a second weak finish in the same feud is just asking for fan outrage.
What makes this even worse is that The Phenomenal One has already told this same story with Shinsuke Nakamura with the two fighting to draws at Greatest Royal Rumble and Backlash. It killed many fans' interest in a supposed dream match.
WWE Super Show-Down will be a huge night for WWE including a championship rematch between Styles and Joe. This sets up perfectly for WWE to quietly throw away the Hell in a Cell showdown then add a major stipulation to their third encounter.
As good as these veterans can be together, bad finishes could ruin all their hard work. There's almost no way that this world title clash will end well as far as fans are concerned.
Charlotte Flair Def. Becky Lynch
Sometimes called the Roman Reigns of the SmackDown women's division, Charlotte has struggled often to get fans on her side despite being sold as the biggest female star in the company besides Ronda Rousey. She's been overwhelmingly booked as a dominant champion, rivaling Trish Stratus in total reigns.
While she is highly talented, her pedigree and absurdly one-sided booking has made her one-dimensional. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch started from nothing and has grown increasingly more popular in spite of booking that often left her the loser in big matches, capturing hearts with her persistence and determination.
It has been two years since The Irish Lass Kicker last held a championship, so many hope that Hell in a Cell could be her moment. However, Charlotte's latest run is too valuable to WWE, who are likely hoping to build her up to an ultimate showdown with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.
Charlotte vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 34 was the biggest women's single match in 'Mania history. That same night, Lynch was eliminated almost off screen on the Kickoff show in a battle royal. To keep Charlotte's popularity as a top face, Lynch was turned heel though the strategy backfired.
A Lynch victory is not out of the question, but The Queen won the title at SummerSlam. It would be awkward to have her lose the title so quickly especially with a second title match between these two already set for Super Show-Down. Lynch is likely to lose both matches and fall back down the card.
Roman Reigns Def. Braun Strowman
Sometimes called the Charlotte of Raw's main-event scene, Reigns is not exactly a popular top babyface. Attempting to hold down a role reserved for some of the most revered stars in history, The Big Dog may be a great performer but has repeatedly failed to turn the crowd to his side.
This mainly comes down to one-sided booking that has never really made him the underdog in a fight, creating a one-dimensional hero. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman arrived on the scene as an unknown big man and has consistently gained popularity through his explosive work and captivating charisma.
Despite most fans hoping The Monster Among Men will finally have his day, Reigns' latest title reign is far more important to WWE than the big man having his moment. This has been a long time coming with Reigns always expected to be the man to dethrone Brock Lesnar.
The Big Dog has main evented WrestleMania for four straight years while Strowman got on the main card for the first time this year in a comedy segment disguised as a tag team championships match. To keep Reigns as the top face, The Monster was turned heel on a whim.
It is possible Strowman wins here, but it just feels too sudden, ending Reigns' title reign at less than 30 days. Fans won't care about how sudden it is though as this loss could cripple The Monster Among Men's momentum for years to come.