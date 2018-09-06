Dak Prescott Not Focused on New Contract: 'All That Stuff Will Come'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

While many of the NFL's biggest stars have been involved in contract standoffs this offseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is focused solely on football, not his next deal.

"It's not anything I've got to stick in my head, 'I got to do this, I got to do that to get that,'" Prescott said Thursday, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "If I play my game, I do what I am asked to do, all that stuff will come. It's not anything I worry about."

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott still has two years remaining on his rookie deal. There is no fifth-year option for Dallas to exercise because he was not a first-round selection. That means sides will have two years to work out a long-term pact or possibly work with the franchise tag, if the team decides to do so.

The 25-year-old Prescott may not be worried about financials yet, but he knows the contract will take care of itself if he performs at a high level. Given he was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a 2016 Pro Bowler, he is on his way to cashing in.

While his numbers were still solid, Prescott saw a statistical decline nearly across the board from his rookie season to last year. He completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 3,324 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2017. More importantly, he saw the Cowboys' win total drop from 13 to nine, and the team missed the playoffs.

Entering his third season as a pro, Prescott wants to build on his early success, per Archer:

"It's important because it's the year I am in right now. It's what I have hand in hand right now and blessed to have. It's important. It's important for me to go out there and put on a great performance for my teammates. And that's what I do it for, these guys in this locker room who go out there every day with me. So I feel confident about it."

If Prescott can help the Cowboys become Super Bowl contenders between now and the end of the 2019 season, owner Jerry Jones will have no choice but to pay up.