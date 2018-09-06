Eagles WR Mack Hollins Placed on IR; Reportedly Expected to Return

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed wide receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve.

The Eagles announced the move prior to Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He had already been ruled out for Week 1 after not practicing this week with a groin injury.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles expect Hollins to be activated at some point later this season.

"This week, [he had] a little bit of a minor setback," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus. "We just made the decision to keep him out of this football game, and then we'll evaluate after we get a little bit of time after this game."

Wide receiver depth is a problem for the Eagles as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title. Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss at least the first two contests after undergoing February shoulder surgery.

Hollins was a fourth-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2017. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games as a rookie and finished with 226 yards on 16 receptions.