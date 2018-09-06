Former 49ers LB, KUIU Hunting Gear Founder Jason Hairston Dies at Age 47

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jason Hairston died Wednesday. He was 47.

KUIU, the hunting company Hairston founded, confirmed his passing in a statement.  

"We are shocked and saddened to announce the tragic passing of KUIU founder Jason Hairston," the company said on Twitter. "His legacy lives on in KUIU's spirit of relentless innovation."

According to Sports Illustrated's Andy Erk, Hairston grew up in Southern California and committed to play college football at the University of California, Davis.

However, Hairston's career hit a roadblock during his junior season when he suffered damage to his C5 and C6 vertebrae.

Hairston later latched on with the Niners as an undrafted free agent in 1995 before stepping away from the game in 1996. 

Following his time in football, Hariston pursued an entrepreneurial path and parlayed his passion for hunting into hunting gear brands Sitka and KUIU. Hairston eventually sold Sitka to Gore-Tex. 

