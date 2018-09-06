Barcelona Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot Reportedly Eyed for January Completion

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly still interested in cutting a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and are said to be adamant to have things finalised by January 1, 2019.

Luis F. Rojo wrote for Marca that Barcelona are eager to avoid the same delays that saw them miss out on Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and thus want to get a transfer done by the time the January window opens.

It's no secret Rabiot—who refused a new deal in the summer—has a contract that expires in June 2019, but Barca are desperate to see to it that they win the race for his coveted signature.

