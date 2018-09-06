Late Maryland OL Jordan McNair to Have Jersey Retired by HS

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, will retire the No. 70 jersey, worn by Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair, the Baltimore Sun's Katherine Dunn reported on Thursday.

McNair died June 13 after collapsing during a Maryland team workout on May 29. His family confirmed heatstroke was the cause of death.

In addition to retiring his jersey, McDonogh will wear a No. 70 decal on their helmets:

"He was an important part of our football program during those years when we were very successful," McDonogh co-athletic director Mickey Deegan said. "His strength and stature on the line just matched the largess of his heart, so we don't want to forget. In life, you never want to forget someone and this is our small way of honoring him by celebrating his life and his legacy."

Following McNair's death, ESPN.com's Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren reported a "toxic coaching culture" surrounded the Maryland football program in which coaches would push players beyond their physical limits. McNair's lawyer said McNair suffered a heatstroke at 5 p.m. ET on May 29.

According to Dinich, a 911 call was made from Maryland's team facilities at 5:58 p.m. ET, with the caller describing McNair as "hyperventilating after exercising and unable to control his breath."

Maryland placed head coach DJ Durkin on paid administrative leave and launched an investigation into the details of ESPN's reporting.

During a press conference, University of Maryland President Wallace Loh told reporters the school "accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes" leading to McNair's death.

Prior to the Terrapins' 34-29 victory over the Texas Longhorns, the team captains carried McNair's jersey to the coin toss. Maryland also lined up with 10 men on the first play of the game.