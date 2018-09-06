2018 NFL Odds: Patriots, Eagles, Rams Favorites to Win Super Bowl Before Opener

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With the 2018 NFL season kicking off on Thursday night, final odds to win Super Bowl LIII have been released.

Per Odds Shark, the New England Patriots are the betting favorites (+550) to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy, followed by the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams (+850):

With the Minnesota Vikings at +1100, three of the four teams in last year's conference championship games are among the top-four betting favorites to win the biggest prize in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are tied with the Vikings for the fourth-best odds.

The only conference title game participant from last season outside of that top tier are the Jacksonville Jaguars. The defending AFC South champions are alone in ninth place at +1800.

Among the biggest surprises are the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers tied for 10th at +2000. None of those teams made the playoffs last season, though each of them has generated significant buzz coming into 2018.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tied for 18th in the NFL with 19 passing touchdowns in just seven games before tearing his ACL in November.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who went 5-0 in five starts after being acquired from the Patriots, averaged 8.8 yards per attempt in six games. For comparison, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees led all qualified quarterbacks with 8.1 yards per attempt.

Despite finishing 9-7 in 2017, the Chargers have one of the best collections of talent in the NFL. They had a 4,000-yard passer (Philip Rivers), 1,000-yard rusher (Melvin Gordon), 1,000-yard receiver (Keenan Allen) and two defensive players with at least 10 sacks (Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram).

While the Patriots lift up the AFC East, their three division mates have the three worst odds to win the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills are at the bottom of the list (+20000), followed by the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins (+15000).

The thing that makes the NFL so unique is that a team like the Jaguars, who weren't on anyone's radar at this time last year, have the ability to make a significant leap in a short time. Regardless of what the odds say now, when the games start, everything is going to change.