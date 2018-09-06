Tiger Woods Roars Out to 7-Under After 10 Holes of 2018 BMW Championship

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on September 6, 2018 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Tiger Woods got off to a red-hot start in the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday, posting a score of seven-under par through 10 holes.

Woods started on the back nine and shot a 29 over his first nine holes, which marked his best nine-hole performance in over a decade, according to Golf Channel's Justin Ray:

Woods carded five birdies and one eagle through 10 holes, which gave him an early three-shot lead over several golfers tied at four-under.

The 42-year-old veteran birdied three of his first four holes Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, before striking a major blow on the par-five 16th.

As shown by the PGA Tour, Woods put his second shot close and sank an eagle putt to take the solo lead:

After a par on No. 17, Woods birdied the 18th to put himself on pace to shoot a 58:

Through his opening nine, Tiger led the field in several key statistics, most notably those related to putting:

Woods hasn't won a tournament since he won five in 2013, but he has been trending in the right direction throughout 2018.

Tiger has six top-10 finishes to his credit, including sixth at the British Open and second at the PGA Championship.

Although Woods didn't fare as well in the Northern Trust (40th) and Dell Technologies Championship (24th) entering the BMW Championship, he is already in prime position to pick up a victory and become a threat in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

