PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler Talks Latest Bayern Munich Rumours

PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler Talks Latest Bayern Munich RumoursSeptember 6, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
"I never had any contact with Bayern officials [in the summer], and that's why it's currently not an issue," he told Sport1 (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld). "I would neither categorically say no [to an offer] nor would I drop everything."
Draxler has been used predominantly as a substitute since moving to PSG from Wolfsburg. That trend has continued this season, as he has failed to start any of their first four Ligue 1 games under new manager Thomas Tuchel.
PSG have started the season with four wins out of four. However, Draxler has only managed 32 minutes of Ligue 1 action in those games, per WhoScored.com.
Joe Wright at Omnisport noted Draxler's recent reaction to coming off the bench:
Joe Wright @JoeWright004
#PSG very good in this second half. Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe starting to click again. Judging by Draxler's expression as he came on just now, he might not be sticking around in Paris to try to get into the team ahead of one of them...
Tuchel has opted to play Angel Di Maria, and he has impressed. The Argentine has a goal and three assists in four games.
PSG are also set to extend Di Maria's contract. His new deal will run until 2021, according to Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News).
The French champions possess great strength in depth in attack with a formidable attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. All three players are ahead of Draxler in the pecking order.
ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson noted how he may have to get used to life on the bench:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
@TheAnthonyVelez @Kate77NG Tuchel has the luxury of 1 player behind 2, 2 behind 1 or all 3 in that attack. Whichever way it is organised, Draxler does not start ahead of Neymar, Mbappe or Cavani. Plus, Tuchel rates Di Maria higher as his backup option, hence the contract extension offer.
Draxler joined PSG in January 2017 as one of Europe's most promising youngsters. There's a sense his career is stalling in the French capital, and he may be tempted by a move away if he once again struggles for game time.
Bayern Munich could be in the market for another attacker. Wide men Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are both heading towards the end of their careers. Kingsley Coman has struggled with injury and picked up another problem against Hoffenheim:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
Kingsley Coman has suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle and will be out for several weeks. Wishing you the speediest of recoveries, Kingsley! 🙏 https://t.co/649TH4tO3H
Draxler's comments may encourage Bayern that they can land the talented 24-year-old. A move back to the Bundesliga could be the best option for Draxler to get his career back on track.
