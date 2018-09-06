PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler Talks Latest Bayern Munich Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

"I never had any contact with Bayern officials [in the summer], and that's why it's currently not an issue," he told Sport1 (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld). "I would neither categorically say no [to an offer] nor would I drop everything."

Draxler has been used predominantly as a substitute since moving to PSG from Wolfsburg. That trend has continued this season, as he has failed to start any of their first four Ligue 1 games under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

PSG have started the season with four wins out of four. However, Draxler has only managed 32 minutes of Ligue 1 action in those games, per WhoScored.com.

Joe Wright at Omnisport noted Draxler's recent reaction to coming off the bench:

Tuchel has opted to play Angel Di Maria, and he has impressed. The Argentine has a goal and three assists in four games.

PSG are also set to extend Di Maria's contract. His new deal will run until 2021, according to Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News).

The French champions possess great strength in depth in attack with a formidable attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. All three players are ahead of Draxler in the pecking order.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson noted how he may have to get used to life on the bench:

Draxler joined PSG in January 2017 as one of Europe's most promising youngsters. There's a sense his career is stalling in the French capital, and he may be tempted by a move away if he once again struggles for game time.

Bayern Munich could be in the market for another attacker. Wide men Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are both heading towards the end of their careers. Kingsley Coman has struggled with injury and picked up another problem against Hoffenheim:

Draxler's comments may encourage Bayern that they can land the talented 24-year-old. A move back to the Bundesliga could be the best option for Draxler to get his career back on track.