Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr's Brazil Return 'Improbable' Amid Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

It's "improbable" Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior will return to Brazil in January despite rumours that link the former Flamengo talent with a temporary move back to his old club, according to his agent.

Vinicius Jr., 18, completed his move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu over the summer for a reported €45 million. Marca (h/t ESPN FC) reported on Thursday a clause permitted him to temporarily return to Flamengo this winter if he wasn't settling in Spain and come back to the club in July 2019.

But his agent, Frederico Pena, has dismissed the idea that such a clause exists. He told Globo Esporte (h/t ESPN FC): "There is no option like that in his contract. We are following the plan exactly to the letter. Because of this, a return to Flamengo in January is improbable."

Real first agreed a deal to sign Vinicius Jr. in May 2017, when he was still 16 years of age, but it was only this past summer that he moved to Madrid and joined the Castilla reserves to work under coach Santiago Solari.

First-team manager Julen Lopetegui, who was still in charge of Spain when the transfer was agreed, has recently indicated he is keen to work with the player, however, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

Like compatriot Neymar before him, Vinicius is discovering the pressures of La Liga after moving directly from Brazil. At such a young age, it's only natural that not all prodigies cope with the expectations.

Vinicius failed to score in his Real Madrid Castilla debut against Las Palmas and was subjected to a harsh welcome by Atletico Madrid B captain Tachi in his second European outing:

However, the youngster also enamoured himself with Real fans and demonstrated that he perhaps is up to the challenge by also netting both his side's goals in that 2-2 draw with Atletico B, via the Independent:

Los Blancos may have hinted at their big plans for Vinicius by including the teenager in this season's UEFA Champions League squad, per Marca, seemingly prepared to throw their gem in at the deep end.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern recently said he thought Vinicius was also a more deserving candidate for the club's revered No. 7 shirt:

Neymar was 21 by the time he left Santos for Barcelona in 2013, and despite the hype that had long followed him before that point, it's important that he received more time to flourish in his native setting.

Vinicius has taken a different route with Los Merengues and will be expected to return the investment sooner, but his agent appears adamant that no short-term return to Flamengo will be required to do so.