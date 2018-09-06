UFC 228: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

4 of 5

Ryder

This one proves the total futility of awarding a world title to the winner of a reality show that was mostly devoid of talent (and that no one was watching anyway).

Shevchenko is the best flyweight in the UFC after only one fight at the weight, after being one of the best bantamweights alive before her new weight class opened. Montano, conversely, is a 4-2 competitor who will defend a belt she won on TV, but who is really more set up as canon fodder than anything else.

This will be utterly uncompetitive.

Shevchenko, TKO, Rd. 3

McCarter

This will be one of the most lopsided UFC title fights, and that will shock nobody. Montano was a surprise on TUF, but Shevchenko is one of the two best bantamweights in the world. And she's better at flyweight. This will get ugly.

Shevchenko, TKO, Rd. 2

Harris

Montano can try to dirty it up in the clinch or, if she can get it there, on the ground. Shevchenko is the favorite for a reason, however, and should be able to finish this on the feet without much of a struggle.

Shevchenko, TKO, Rd. 2

Rondina

Just in general, I think that everyone is going a bit crazy about Valentina Shevchenko. Yes, she's good. Yes, she should be the favorite here. Still, she doesn't have the pure finishing skills that would warrant Montano being the eight-to-one underdog she currently stands as.

This will be a competitive fight and I'm expecting Shevchenko to win, but I don't think it'll be a blowout.

Shevchenko, unanimous decision