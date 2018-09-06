WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Signing New Contract 'Considered a Formality'

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan is reportedly on the verge of finalizing a deal to remain with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), Bryan signed his new contract last week.

The contract isn't official since WWE has yet to sign off on it, but it is reportedly considered a "formality."

Bryan's contract was set to expire Sept. 1, but he made it clear last month that he was likely to remain with the company.

In an interview with Sam Roberts for the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (h/t Bryan Rose of F4WOnline), Bryan said, "I think at this point it would be 90-plus percent," with regard to the odds of re-signing with WWE.

Bryan also explained why the re-signing process was taking so long in an interview with Max Laughton of Fox Sports:

"This is the first time in my career, ever—the thing that's taking so long with all of it is I've never hired a lawyer before to look at a contract, so this is the first time I've done it, so it just takes longer than usual.

"My last contract I think I signed in 2012. So then, I wasn't married—Brie [Bella] and I were together, but I wasn't married—so you're just trying to get all of your ducks in a row, especially because I'm older, and married, and have a baby."

There was some thought that Bryan would test the open market since he would have been the hottest free agent in wrestling.

New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and essentially every major company outside WWE likely would have had significant interest.

Instead, Bryan appears content to stay with the company he has been part of in some capacity since 2010.

Bryan returned to active competition this year at WrestleMania 34 after missing three years due to head injuries, and he has been a key part of the SmackDown Live roster ever since.

In a move that may have made it even more enticing for Bryan to stay, WWE booked him in a tag team match for the Sept. 16 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view that will see him team with his wife, Brie, against The Miz and Maryse.

