Ambrose and Rollins vs. Ziggler and McIntyre Set for WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

WWE announced Monday that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Rollins and Ambrose initially defied the orders of acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin by reappearing on Raw to attack Ziggler and McIntyre.

Corbin threatened to have Rollins and Ambrose arrested but relented when they said they were considering pressing charges for filing a false police report. To placate the pair, he agreed to grant them a title match.

Rollins has been at odds with Ziggler and McIntyre for the past couple of months, and Ambrose was introduced into the picture shortly before SummerSlam.

Ambrose returned from injury after missing eight months to back up Rollins against Ziggler and McIntyre, and the Lunatic Fringe paid dividends, as Rollins took the IC back from Ziggler at SummerSlam.

The rivalry grew even more when Braun Strowman enlisted the help of Ziggler and McIntyre to stop The Shield in its tracks.

The Shield reunited the night after SummerSlam to prevent Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal champion Roman Reigns.

While Strowman announced he was cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in a Hell in a Cell match, Ziggler and McIntyre branched off into the tag team division.

After attacking The Revival and stealing their title shot, The Showoff and the Scottish Psychopath beat The B-Team on Raw last week to become the new Raw Tag Team champions.

On that same night, Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns were arrested for inciting a riot after a brawl broke out between them and the trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre.

The Shield returned at the end of the show, but much of the locker room emptied and aided Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre in beating them down.

With Rollins and Ambrose out for revenge, they were granted a match against Ziggler and McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

While there have been several singles matches in recent weeks involving the four Superstars, Sunday will mark the first tag bout between them, and it undoubtedly has show-stealing potential on the Hell in a Cell card.

