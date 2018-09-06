Report: Barcelona 'Keeping Tabs' on Genoa Striker Krzysztof Piatek

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

KIELCE, POLAND - JUNE 22: Krzysztof Piatek of Poland looks on during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group A match between England and Poland at Kielce Stadium on June 22, 2017 in Kielce, Poland. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, who could be a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez

According to Il Secolo XIX (h/t Sport's Jaime Alvarado Rios), the 23-year-old revelation has drawn the attention of several clubs across Europe with his great play, including the Catalans.

Piatek only moved to Genoa from Cracovia in the summer, but it didn't take him long to make a major impression on the Italian peninsula. In three official matches, the forward has already netted an incredible seven goals.

Per OptaPaolo, that ranks as the best mark in any of Europe's top leagues:

While many have already made the lazy comparisons to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Piatek has his own particular skill set. Rather than lean on athleticism or technique, the Polish forward does his damage with vision and great positioning, leading to plenty of solid looks on goal.

He's a big weapon in the air, even if he doesn't have towering size, and he's a natural finisher in and around the box. 

Piatek scored twice in his last outing, a losing effort against Sassuolo:

While it's still early in Piatek's Serie A career, interested clubs will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the prolific forward. It's rare to find a player who scores this easily, and they tend to move to top clubs rather quickly.

Related

    'Charming One Day, Insecure the Next' — Eni Aluko Dishes on Mourinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Charming One Day, Insecure the Next' — Eni Aluko Dishes on Mourinho

    Eni Aluko
    via the Guardian

    Verratti Set for Contract Renewal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Verratti Set for Contract Renewal

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Barca's Vidal Suffer Knee Problem with Chile

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca's Vidal Suffer Knee Problem with Chile

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Juventus vs. Inter for Fiorentina Golden Boy Chiesa

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus vs. Inter for Fiorentina Golden Boy Chiesa

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report