Report: Barcelona 'Keeping Tabs' on Genoa Striker Krzysztof Piatek

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, who could be a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

According to Il Secolo XIX (h/t Sport's Jaime Alvarado Rios), the 23-year-old revelation has drawn the attention of several clubs across Europe with his great play, including the Catalans.

Piatek only moved to Genoa from Cracovia in the summer, but it didn't take him long to make a major impression on the Italian peninsula. In three official matches, the forward has already netted an incredible seven goals.

Per OptaPaolo, that ranks as the best mark in any of Europe's top leagues:

While many have already made the lazy comparisons to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Piatek has his own particular skill set. Rather than lean on athleticism or technique, the Polish forward does his damage with vision and great positioning, leading to plenty of solid looks on goal.

He's a big weapon in the air, even if he doesn't have towering size, and he's a natural finisher in and around the box.

Piatek scored twice in his last outing, a losing effort against Sassuolo:

While it's still early in Piatek's Serie A career, interested clubs will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the prolific forward. It's rare to find a player who scores this easily, and they tend to move to top clubs rather quickly.