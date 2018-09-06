Jurgen Kohler Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Record in Big Games

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

PARMA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks on during the serie A match between Parma Calcio and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on September 1, 2018 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Juventus and Germany star Jurgen Kohler has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the biggest matches.

Ronaldo moved to the Italian side from Real Madrid this summer and despite his record as one of the best goalscorers in the history of the game, he has yet to hit the back of the net in his three Serie A appearances for his new side.

When asked about Ronaldo, Kohler was effusive in parts of his praise for the player, although he also suggested that in the grandest matches his influence isn't as prominent, per Sport1 (h/t AS):

"There are no two opinions about Ronaldo's qualities. He holds many records in Spain. He has managed to win the major trophies. You have to pay tribute to him. 

"However, I must say that you rarely see Ronaldo in the decisive matches. Then he goes on to score the goal to make it 4-1, with a penalty, and wants to be celebrated for it. But that's the way he is, too."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Juventus vs. Inter for Fiorentina Golden Boy Chiesa

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Juventus vs. Inter for Fiorentina Golden Boy Chiesa

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo and Bale's Jaw-dropping Bicycle Kicks Compared 🤓

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Ronaldo and Bale's Jaw-dropping Bicycle Kicks Compared 🤓

    via AS.com

    Ronaldo Accused of Hiding in Big Games 🤔

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Ronaldo Accused of Hiding in Big Games 🤔

    Perform
    via AS.com

    Man Utd Offer Martial $11M a Year as Juve Circle

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Man Utd Offer Martial $11M a Year as Juve Circle

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale