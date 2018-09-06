Jurgen Kohler Questions Cristiano Ronaldo's Record in Big Games

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Juventus and Germany star Jurgen Kohler has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the biggest matches.

Ronaldo moved to the Italian side from Real Madrid this summer and despite his record as one of the best goalscorers in the history of the game, he has yet to hit the back of the net in his three Serie A appearances for his new side.

When asked about Ronaldo, Kohler was effusive in parts of his praise for the player, although he also suggested that in the grandest matches his influence isn't as prominent, per Sport1 (h/t AS):

"There are no two opinions about Ronaldo's qualities. He holds many records in Spain. He has managed to win the major trophies. You have to pay tribute to him.

"However, I must say that you rarely see Ronaldo in the decisive matches. Then he goes on to score the goal to make it 4-1, with a penalty, and wants to be celebrated for it. But that's the way he is, too."

