Report: Juventus, Inter Milan to Battle It Out for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

FLORENCE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Federico Chiesa of ACF Fiorentina in action during the serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Udinese at Stadio Artemio Franchi on September 2, 2018 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus and rivals Inter Milan are reportedly locked in a two-way battle for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, one of the rising stars of Italian football.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the Nerazzurri have been talking to Chiesa's entourage for some time now, but it's said the Bianconeri have the edge with La Viola. 

While Juventus and Fiorentina are historic rivals, the relationship between the two has improved of late. As noted by Football Italia, Marko Pjaca joined La Viola on loan this summer, while Federico Bernardeschi moved the other way the year prior.

There was previously speculation Juventus were trying to use the Pjaca deal to get ahead with a move for Chiesa, with La Stampa (h/t Calciomercato) reporting the Bianconeri have already secured a first-option clause.

Fiorentina signed Pjaca on favourable terms, including an option to make the move permanent and no buy-back clause for the Italian champions.

The 20-year-old Chiesa is the son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, and he's well on his way to eclipsing his father's achievements. Already a full Italy international, the winger boasts a versatile skill set, and he's seemingly improving on a weekly basis.

He showed his excellent vision with this perfectly timed run against Chievo:

As one half of arguably the most exciting young duo in Serie A, he and Giovanni Simeone could lead Fiorentina for years to come. The vultures are already circling, however, and it might prove difficult to keep both around.

Inter spent freely during the summer and are slowly working their way back to the top of Italian football, so investments in young talent like Chiesa are expected. 

An attack featuring him and Martinez could terrify Serie A defences.

