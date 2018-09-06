Jorginho Opens Up on Chelsea Move, Expresses Desire for Serie A Return 'One Day'

MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed he wants to return to Serie A at some point in the future, even if he is enjoying life in London after completing a switch from Napoli this summer.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, the Italy international explained how much he likes the Premier League, but also that Serie A is a league he wants to grace again:

"There is a big difference, in terms of rhythm, physicality. Everybody knows this, of course, but I am enjoying it a lot. I enjoy the high tempo of the matches and the fact that all the players get involved 100 per cent in the games.

"The Premier League is really nice, it's wonderful. It is also quite difficult to explain certain things. You need to experience them personally to take it all in.

"There were various things behind my departure from Napoli.

"The will of just one party is not enough. Serie A will always be one of the best leagues in the world. I hope to go back one day."

According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, the midfielder was originally expected to join Manchester City before he made the Chelsea switch. The Sky Blues were reportedly left furious with Napoli over how the deal came about.

