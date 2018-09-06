Report: Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho 'Call Truce' After Talks Amid Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United star Paul Pogba will reportedly not seek a January exit from the club after holding talks with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

According to the Mirror's David McDonnell, the Frenchman pushed for a transfer in the summer but has now called a truce with Mourinho, even if issues between the two persist.

Per the report, Barcelona was Pogba's preferred destination in the summer, and there were also strong links with former club Juventus. Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) recently reported the midfielder would seek a January switch back to Turin.

While a reunion with the Bianconeri seems unlikely―the Italians just smashed their transfer record to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo―a Barcelona switch could be on the cards at some point in the future. As noted by sportswriter Liam Canning, some of the Blaugrana have already talked up the move:

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre also had his say, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News):

"We do not talk about players that are not at our club. What I read is that Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United and his agent, Mino Raiola, has been more vehement in efforts to sell him.

"But I have not read that he says he wants to sign for the club. Yes, he is a player of unquestionable quality in the eyes of all the world."

According to McDonnell, Pogba is almost sure to push for a transfer again next summer, but he understands the Red Devils won't sell in midseason, so he will not ask for a move in January.

United have started the season in poor form, winning just two of their first four Premier League fixtures, and Pogba has been highlighted as one of the main reasons behind the bad start.

His inconsistent play has given some of his critics―including Graeme Souness―plenty of ammunition:

Despite this, he easily ranks among United's top players, so the club will battle hard to keep hold of him this season.