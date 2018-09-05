Report: Clippers to Match Pelicans' 2-Year Offer Sheet to Tyrone Wallace

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Guard Tyrone Wallace is reportedly staying with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers matched the New Orleans Pelicans' two-year contract offer sheet and will keep the restricted free agent.

This comes after Ian Begley of ESPN reported Monday the Pelicans signed Wallace to the offer sheet at the minimum salary on a partially guaranteed deal. However, Los Angeles had the right to match the offer and did exactly that.

This is somewhat surprising considering the Clippers' roster crunch. Wojnarowski noted Los Angeles now has 17 contracts on the roster and will need to trim down to 15 by the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Clippers also have plenty of depth in the backcourt and wing with Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams and Sindarius Thornwell, so it's not as if Wallace provides an answer at a position of need.

The California product started the 2017-18 campaign in the G League but eventually saw action in the NBA because of various injuries on the Clippers roster. He appeared in 30 games and started 19, averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night while serving as someone who could defend both guard positions if needed.

He wasn't a particularly effective shooter from deep at just 25 percent, but he is only 24 years old and flashed potential.

It will just be difficult to see regular time on the Clippers roster.