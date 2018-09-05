Anthony Zettel Released by Lions After 2 Seasons with Team

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions waived defensive end Anthony Zettel on Wednesday after two seasons with the team.

The Lions cut Zettel to make room for Romeo Okwara, who they claimed on waivers from the New York Giants.

Zettel, 26, was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Lions. He started all 16 games last season, recording 31 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Cutting Zettel altogether is a bit of a surprise. He was slated as the backup behind Kerry Hyder at the left defensive end slot. Hyder missed the entire 2017 season with a torn Achilles, and it's unclear if he'll be able to stay on the field for the full campaign.

Okwara is a former undrafted free agent who latched on with the Giants in 2016. He has 13 solo tackles and one sack in his career.

This move may just be a sign that Zettel was not fitting in under new coach Matt Patricia's defensive system. It wouldn't be a surprise if Zettel found himself claimed on the waiver wire before Week 1 opens.