AJ Styles, Nia Jax, Kenny Omega and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 5

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

AJ Styles Enters Elite Company with Title Reign

AJ Styles has held the WWE Championship for nearly an entire year since winning the title from Jinder Mahal on the Nov. 7, 2017, edition of SmackDown Live. Wrestlezone's Dominic DeAngelo noted only seven other wrestlers have enjoyed a WWE Championship reign of at least 300 days, with Styles joining Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Diesel, John Cena and CM Punk.

Nia Jax Training at WWE Performance Center

Nia Jax worked out at WWE's Performance Center this week, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). Jax hasn't wrestled since losing her Raw Women's Championship match with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules on July 15.

Kenny Omega Compares WWE Product to All In Event

Kenny Omega defeated Pentagon Jr. at the All In pay-per-view Saturday. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Omega contrasted how WWE approaches wrestling to the freedom he's allowed with other companies and promoters.

"What they can offer in flash, we can offer in substance," he said. "While their writers produce TV for a certain demographic, we’re producing stories for fans that want something a little different."

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are once again brothers in arms with The Shield, but they had a very personal feud throughout 2014 after Rollins betrayed his fellow Shield members. Ambrose and Rollins battled in the main event the Hell in a Cell PPV in October 2014.