Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Won't Let Jalen Ramsey Get into His Head in Week 1

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tangled with trash-talking cornerbacks in the past and apparently won't let Jacksonville Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey get to him.

"I think I learned my lesson," Beckham said Wednesday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "[Ramsey] is, if not the best, one of the best corners in the league. There is no way around it."

The receiver previously let his frustration get the best of him with Josh Norman in 2015, earning four penalties and a one-game suspension.

Speaking of that situation, Beckham was frustrated with the media for bringing attention to quotes from Norman.

"It was all set up to happen what exactly happened," he explained. "And I am kind of seeing things different now and just knowing it is going to be a matchup but it's not going to be something where history repeats itself and the past and buying into the same thing."

This maturity could be a big asset against Ramsey, who was first-team All-Pro last season and is known for getting inside opponents' heads. He spent the offseason seemingly trashing every quarterback in the game, although he did at least praise Beckham in his discussion of quarterback Eli Manning.

"It's not really Eli. I think it's Odell [Beckham, Jr.]," the cornerback said in an August interview with Clay Skipper of GQ. "I won't say Eli's good, I'll say Odell's good. And their connection is good."

Meanwhile, Beckham has his own issues to worry about after missing 12 games last season due to an ankle injury.

His first chance to show that he is healthy will come against Ramsey and the elite Jaguars defense in Week 1 Sunday.