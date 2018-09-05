PSG Transfer News: Barcelona Face AC Milan Competition for Adrien Rabiot

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO at Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot's future at Paris Saint-Germain beyond next summer remains uncertain, with Barcelona reportedly "confident" of wrapping up a deal for the midfielder.

Barca may be bullish about their chances, but AC Milan are also "dreaming" of acquiring the midfielder, according to Kaustubh Pandey of CalcioMercato. Pandey noted how the presence of Leonardo, once a director at PSG, could give the Rossoneri hope.

