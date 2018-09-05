PSG Transfer News: Barcelona Face AC Milan Competition for Adrien Rabiot

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot's future at Paris Saint-Germain beyond next summer remains uncertain, with Barcelona reportedly "confident" of wrapping up a deal for the midfielder.

Barca may be bullish about their chances, but AC Milan are also "dreaming" of acquiring the midfielder, according to Kaustubh Pandey of CalcioMercato. Pandey noted how the presence of Leonardo, once a director at PSG, could give the Rossoneri hope.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.