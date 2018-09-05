Derrick Rose Sexual Assault Accuser Will Appeal 2016 Ruling

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The woman who accused Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose of sexual assault will have an appeal heard Nov. 16 by an appeals court in Pasadena, California, legal expert Daniel Wallach reported Tuesday.

A jury ruled in October 2016 that Rose was not liable in a civil lawsuit. In the suit, Rose and two friends were accused of "gang-raping Rose's ex-girlfriend when she was incapacitated from drugs or alcohol," per ESPN.com.

According to the report, the woman said Rose and his friends entered her Los Angeles apartment in August 2013 and assaulted her when she was unable to give her consent.

The defense countered the woman had consented and brought the lawsuit with "hopes of a big payoff" after Rose dumped her.

The accuser was seeking $21.5 million in damages.

At the time, Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann noted the woman, identified in the case as Jane Doe, could file an appeal.

"Doe must offer more than a mere assertion that the 'jury got it wrong,'" McCann wrote. "Doe must identify an alleged mistake of law made by U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald while presiding over the trial."