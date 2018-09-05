Manchester United Transfer News: Lucas Hernandez Linked in Latest Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lucas Hernandez is drawing interest from both Manchester United and Real Madrid, despite a release clause of £72 million in his contract, according to France Football (h/t Owen Fulda of the Daily Star).

United haven't been deterred by the clause, which was added when Hernandez signed fresh terms with Atletico Madrid back in June.

Fulda reported United manager Jose Mourinho is still keen, citing Hernandez's versatility as a potential factor behind the interest.

However, Fulda also noted the player, who can operate at left-back or centre-back, remains "happy at the Wanda Metropolitano."

Mourinho has made no secret of his desire for defensive reinforcements. The summer transfer window saw him miss out on Leicester City and England international centre-back Harry Maguire.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

United were keen on Maguire, but the Foxes wanted £75 million, per Samuel Lovett of The Independent. Meanwhile, Fulda detailed how Mourinho couldn't convince the United board to fund a bid for Tottenham Hotspur defensive talisman Toby Alderweireld.

The inability to reinforce United's back four has reportedly led to tension between Mourinho and chief executive Ed Woodward. BBC Sport's Simon Stone said not purchasing another centre-back went "expressly against Mourinho's own wishes."

The cost of the decision was put into focus when the Red Devils opened the Premier League season with two defeats in three matches, conceding seven goals in the process. A 3-2 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion raised questions about 2016 import Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, acquired last summer.

Since both arrived on Mourinho's watch, not everybody felt the manager was above blame:

Bailly and Lindelof were dropped for the next game, a 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur. However, Lindelof was back in the starting XI for Sunday's 2-0 win at Burnley, United's first clean sheet of the young campaign.

Even so, the need for additional options at the back won't go away after one win. Hernandez makes sense for Mourinho because the 22-year-old France international could help solve issues at two positions the manager has had trouble addressing.

Not only can Hernandez operate centrally, but he could also stabilise left-back. Mourinho has turned to Luke Shaw so far this season, despite often being critical of the former Southampton man in the past.

Shaw has played well, but it would hardly be a surprise to see Mourinho opt for change if he could talk the United hierarchy into tempting Hernandez away from the Spanish capital.