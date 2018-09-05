Filipe Luis Backs Lionel Messi After FIFA's 'The Best' Award Snub

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis believes FIFA's "The Best" award has lost credibility after Barcelona's Lionel Messi was not nominated, saying the Argentinian is the best player in the world.

Rather than back team-mate and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, who also didn't make the cut, the Brazilian spoke out in favour of Messi, per Globoesporte (h/t AS): "The award is for the best player in the world. For me, today, it's Messi. Just like in previous years. When he's not there, it loses credibility. It doesn't matter who wins the World Cup or the Champions League. He's the best."

ESPN FC shared video of the press conference:

Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo are the finalists for the award.

Per AS, Griezmann said it was "bizarre" no French player was nominated after his country won the World Cup and, as he also won the UEFA Europa League with Atletico, the former Real Sociedad man was a strong candidate.

Many have pointed at Messi as the biggest snub, however, following another excellent season for the Barcelona star. The Argentinian out-scored Salah and Ronaldo, while winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey with his club:

The 31-year-old fell flat at the World Cup, but Salah was even less of a factor due to the injury he sustained in the Champions League final loss against Real Madrid. And unlike Messi, the Egyptian didn't win any silverware with Liverpool.

Sportswriter Oliver Kay also voiced his support of Messi:

In a World Cup year, the edge was always likely to go to someone like Modric, who was crucial for Croatia. Ronaldo came up big in the Champions League, and Salah did as well in a number of matches before the final.

Voter fatigue may also have played a role, as Ronaldo and Messi are nominated for these type of awards every year.