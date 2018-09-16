The Miz and Maryse Beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at WWE Hell in Cell 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Miz and Maryse got the better of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella once again Sunday as they were victorious in a tag team match at Hell in a Cell.

Maryse outfoxed Brie to get the win. As Brie was going for a pin, Maryse countered and grabbed Brie's tights for good measure to get that extra bit of leverage. Brie was unable to kick out before the referee counted to three.

Uproxx's Brandon Stroud is less than impressed with Brie's in-ring technique:

The married couples faced off for the first time in a tag team match on the heels of Miz beating Bryan at SummerSlam in August.

Miz enlisted some help from his bride in that match, as Maryse handed him brass knuckles from the crowd, which he used to knock out Bryan and pick up the victory.

With The A-Lister gloating about his win over Bryan, Brie returned on SmackDown Live and attacked The Miz by punching him square in the face.

By virtue of Brie evening the odds, Bryan announced that SmackDown Live general manager Paige granted him and his wife a tag team match against Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell.

Miz and Bryan have been at odds since Bryan came to WWE eight years ago. The Miz served as Bryan's pro on the first season of NXT in 2010, and they simply never saw eye to eye because of their status as polar opposites.

Their rivalry grew in recent years, especially when The Miz verbally eviscerated Bryan on Talking Smack in 2016.

At that time, Bryan was not medically cleared to compete, so he was serving as the general manager of SmackDown Live.

Bryan and Miz called each other cowards, and while it didn't initially look like there would ever be a payoff, Bryan's improbable return to the ring this year changed that.

Adding Brie and Maryse to the mix made for an intriguing wrinkle since they used to be close friends until a business deal went wrong, as highlighted on the E! reality show Total Divas.

The Miz and Maryse are no strangers to tag team competition, as they faced John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 last year. While Miz and Maryse lost that match, they shined during the buildup, just as they did leading to Hell in a Cell.

Sunday's match was largely about furthering the issue between Bryan and Miz without forcing them into another singles match against each other.

They do have a singles bout looming at Super Show-Down in Australia next month, though, with a shot at the WWE Championship hanging in the balance.

Hell in a Cell was a fine tuneup, and The Miz now has momentum on his side after scoring the victory alongside Maryse.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).