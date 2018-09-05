Evan Engram Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) is helped off the field after an injury against the New York Jets during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that tight end Evan Engram cleared concussion protocol, according to Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Engram was concussed in the Giants' third preseason game against the New York Jets, but he will be eligible to play in Week 1 of the regular season when the G-Men host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

Related

    Trades That Need to Happen This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trades That Need to Happen This Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden Wants Another Shot at Brady

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden Wants Another Shot at Brady

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NFL's Top Rookies

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Ranking the NFL's Top Rookies

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the 'Bombastic' Trump-USFL Relationship

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside the 'Bombastic' Trump-USFL Relationship

    jeff pearlman
    via Bleacher Report