Evan Engram Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that tight end Evan Engram cleared concussion protocol, according to Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Engram was concussed in the Giants' third preseason game against the New York Jets, but he will be eligible to play in Week 1 of the regular season when the G-Men host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

