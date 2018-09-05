WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode and More

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

WWE Creative has made numerous questionable booking decisions since its SummerSlam pay-per-view extravaganza, and this week, the rumor mill was churning out reports directly related to the Superstars who found themselves at the center of those creative decisions.

From Braun Strowman's heel turn to the brand new team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, the WWE Universe has watched with steady curiosity as WWE's writing teams take drastic steps to change up the product.

Find out the reasoning behind those decisions and how they may affect the show going forward with this rumor recap.

Braun Strowman's Heel Turn Explained

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that "Strowman turned heel so he could lose on his Money in the Bank cash in and not be too hurt by it."

Strowman turned heel the night after SummerSlam, going back on his vow not to attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a prone competitor. He would pay for it, enduring a triple powerbomb through the announce table at the hands of the reunited Shield.

Since then, The Monster Among Men has partnered with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in his war on the Hounds of Justice.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Turning Strowman still feels like a last-gasp, desperation attempt by WWE Creative to get fans more invested in Roman Reigns. Strowman was a threat to that, and as a result, they turned him and positioned him as the top heel on the roster, replacing part-timer Brock Lesnar in that role.

Losing his Money in the Bank contract in the Universal Championship Hell in a Cell match on September 16 would not help him, regardless of his role. As a freshly turned heel, the last thing he needs is to drop his first pay-per-view main event and miss out on a championship run.

Is it time for Reigns' run to end already? Absolutely not, especially given how long and hard WWE Creative worked to make it happen. With that said, it has booked itself in a corner with Strowman—a corner that ultimately may affect just how over he is able to stay going forward.

A Bobby Roode Heel Turn?

Also according to Ortman, Bobby Roode's new tag team with Chad Gable may be short-lived.

"There's lots of speculation the sudden pairing of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable is a set-up for Roode turning heel. After feuding with Roode, there's talk of reuniting Gable with Jason Jordan when he's finally cleared to return."

Roode and Gable began their tag team journey Monday night, defeating The Ascension in a one-sided squash.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. WWE Raw has a noticeable void at the top of the card when it comes to heels. Considering how big a failure Roode's babyface run has been to this point, turning him heel and letting him run at or near the top of the card with the likes of The Shield and Finn Balor is the perfect booking choice for the Toronto native.

Roode is a more convincing heel than he is a pandering babyface, as seen during his time in NXT and TNA, and that role will do wonders for rejuvenating him after a year spent underwhelming creative as a good guy.

The wealth of matches waiting for him in that role is also more promising and intriguing than anything he has done of late, which includes a ridiculous series with Mojo Rawley.

Early WrestleMania Plans

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early plans for the WrestleMania 35 main event include Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.

As is always the case, that match is dependent upon the latter's availability, what with his busy Hollywood schedule and whatnot.

Such a main event would add to Reigns' already considerable WrestleMania resume, which features marquee bouts with Brock Lesnar (2), Triple H and The Undertaker.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. If anyone can get out of Reigns that definitive WrestleMania bout, maybe even pull from him the realistic promos and his genuine personality, it is Rock.

Some may take exception to the company trotting out another legend to put Reigns over, but that is the nature of the beast at this point. Reigns has busted his ass and has earned his position atop the company, contrary to what his critics will suggest.

A match between Rock and Reigns is exactly the red-hot main event the show needs after last year's match between Reigns and Lesnar, which was a repetitive match no one was asking for again.