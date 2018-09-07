Italy vs. Poland: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Roberto Mancini's Italy side get their inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign under way with a clash against Poland in Bologna on Friday.

The Azzurri have work to do to reestablish their standing in the European game after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Poland will also be looking for a decent performance after disappointing in Russia, finishing bottom of Group H despite being a seeded side.

Date: Friday, September 7

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

Odds (via OddsShark.com): Italy (-138; bet $138 to win $100), Poland (+375), Draw (+260)

Mancini has overseen three Italy games since filling the vacant manager's role back in May.

He started with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, but his side then fell to a 3-1 defeat to France before drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands, another European superpower who failed to make the World Cup.

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss has brought in a number of new players for Italy's clashes with Poland and Portugal, including 17-year-old Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri and 19-year-old Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo:

One of the many criticisms aimed at Mancini's predecessor, Gian Piero Ventura, during Italy's failed qualification campaign was that he did not use Jorginho as a key part of his side.

The new Chelsea midfielder has started all three of Mancini's games in charge so far and should be key against Russia after showing fine form in his early days at Stamford Bridge:

Poland were disappointing at the World Cup, knocked out after defeats in their opening two group-stage games to Senegal and Colombia.

They managed to beat Japan in their final match, but manager Adam Nawalka still vacated his post in the aftermath.

Jerzy Brzeczek has stepped into the role and will be taking charge of his first match against Italy.

Arguably Poland's biggest problem at the World Cup was their inability to provide decent service for their attack, particularly striker Robert Lewandowski.

If they again fail to consistently get the Bayern Munich man on the ball on Friday they will struggle and likely fall to another defeat.