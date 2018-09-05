Report: Real Madrid Looking at Ways to Protect Vinicius Junior in Segunda B

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering only fielding Vinicius Junior in home matches for the Castilla side in a bid to protect him from opposition players.

The 18-year-old netted twice against Atletico Madrid B in Segunda B on Sunday, but he was also subject to opposition aggression and was even bitten on the head by defender Tachi.

Per Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, Real are now looking at ways to protect Vinicius from further harm, and allowing him to play only at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium is an idea backed by some at the club.

