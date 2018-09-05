Barcelona Reportedly Feel It Will Take €60m to Seal Frenkie de Jong Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong and believe it could take a bid as high as €60 million (£54 million) to sign him.

Per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal), Barca are concerned about interest in the 21-year-old from Tottenham Hotspur and Pairs Saint-Germain, and although they will not be able to sign him until next summer they are eager to ensure they are not caught out.

