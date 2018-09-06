Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte: Fight Time, Date, TV Schedule and Live Stream

JAY DIRECTO/Getty Images

A trio of super flyweight title fights are on the table Saturday night in Los Angeles, as HBO is set to broadcast what promises to be an action-packed Superfly 3 card.

One of those fights is sure to draw eyeballs on both sides of the Pacific, as Donnie Nietes takes on Aston Palicte in an all-Filipino matchup for the vacant WBO world super flyweight title.

Though Manny Pacquiao dwarfs him (and most other boxers) on a global-recognition scale, Nietes has been one of the top Filipino boxers to follow for several years.

He's a three-time world champion, the longest-reigning Filipino world champion (at flyweight) and hasn't lost a fight in 14 years. Now, he's moved up to super flyweight to try to extend his dominance to a fourth division.

Palicte is trying to establish himself as a great fighter and carve out his own storied career. A win over Nietes would give him a significant boost.

There are two other matches on HBO's Superfly 3 card. Juan Francisco Estrada will look to bounce back from a loss when he takes on Felipe Orucuta, and Kazuto Ioka will duke it out against McWilliams Arroyo for the WBC Silver super flyweight belt.

Here's how to watch.

Nietes vs. Palicte Fight Info

When: Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT

Where: The Forum in Inglewood, California

TV: HBO

Live Stream: HBO GO (provided after fight has broadcast)

Nietes is thinking about his legacy as he embarks on the challenge of moving up to super flyweight. He's hoping it will put him in the conversation with other recent Filipino greats, per BoxingScene.com:

"This fight represents a lot to me as I will seeking my fourth world championship in a fourth different weight division. Winning the world title will put me at the level of Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire and will add worldwide recognition to my career."

Pacquiao has famously won titles in eight divisions, and Donaire is a handsome, powerful fighter who has won world titles in four weight classes and was named Boxer of the Year in 2012 by the Boxing Writers Association of America. Nietes wants to cement his status among those all-time greats.

As the "Snake" ventures from beyond the comfort of the flyweight division, where he held the WBO world title for over a decade, he's also continuing a trend of shirking the comfort of his native Philippines. Saturday's fight at The Forum will be Nietes' fourth fight in the U.S. in his last six bouts. Prior to this, Nietes had fought almost exclusively in the Philippines, save for a handful of trips to Mexico and Thailand.

It's a chance for 36-year-old Nietes to expand his audience and maybe cash in before age saps away his talent. He won his last fight at The Forum in style, knocking out Juan Carlos Reveco in the seventh round on the Superfly 2 card.

Here's the highlight, per HBO Boxing:

Reveco is no slouch, but he was also no match for Nietes, whose skills don't appear to have diminished after 15 years of professional action.

Palicte, 27, will hope to end Nietes' long run of dominance. He's nine years younger than Nietes and has advantages in both the height (5'7" to 5'3") and reach (68" to 65.5") departments, per BoxRec.

Palicte boasts 20 knockout wins in 24 fights, including three stoppages in his last four.

Though he's much younger than Nietes, he has plenty of experience in his own right, per Rappler.com's Ryan Songalia:

Perhaps it's not just the brash confidence of a young, hungry fighter that makes Palicte think he can not only beat Nietes, but end his night early.

"I believe I can knock Nietes out and make a name for myself with this win. If not, I will get a decision," he said, per PanayNews.net's Adrian Stewart. "This is a fantastic fight for all Filipino boxing fans and we will continue the great tradition of Filipino boxing into the ring."

As Songalia noted for RingTV.com, one of Palicte's weaknesses is stamina:

"Aston had established himself as a fighter to watch with his big KO power, but his inconsistencies in conditioning and technique had placed a question mark over his potential. His first defeat, a fourth-round technical knockout in 2012 against Romnick Magos, came about after Palicte scored an early knockdown before his stamina failed and he was dropped twice. A 2016 split decision loss to Junior Granados may have been a case of a foreigner getting the short end in Mexico but highlighted how his power dipped off after the middle rounds."

While he's worked to rectify this, it's something the crafty Nietes can take advantage of. Nietes is no stranger to adventures in the later rounds, proving he can pull out the decision time and time again.

If he can manage to keep Palicte from landing the big punch, and age hasn't started stripping off his gifts since the Reveco fight, he should come away with a points decision.