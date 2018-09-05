Rob Gronkowski Says He's 'Super Satisfied' with Current Patriots Contract

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is "super satisfied" with his contract as his 2018 season is set to start Sunday.

"I'm super satisfied with my situation," Gronkowski said, per Zack Cox of NESN. "If I wasn't, I would try to pull a move like they did. It works out. You get rewarded for holding out. But I'm not frustrated at all or anything. I'm super satisfied and just ready to go. Ready to play. That's my main focus."

Cox noted Gronkowski was talking about fellow stars who either held out or considered holding out like Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk provided context for Gronkowski's contract situation, pointing out the maximum value for the 2018 season is $13.05 million after New England added $1 million in per-game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives.

"Gronkowski will make the full amount if he's on the 46-man roster for 16 games and hits three of four performance triggers: $1.1 million for 80 percent play time; $1.1 million for 70 catches; $1.1 million for 1,085 yards; and/or $1.1 million for nine touchdowns," Williams wrote.

The maximum value of the 2018 deal is significantly higher than the $8 million in base salary and $750,000 in per-game bonuses he was initially set to make prior to the restructuring.

"It's definitely a relief to have that all out of the way," Gronkowski said, per Cox. "That was last week, and now that’s in the past, which is good. I can put my main focus on the Houston Texans now."

That is worrisome news for the Texans considering Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

The five-time Pro Bowler and four-time member of the First Team All-Pro appeared in 14 games last season and tallied 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the fourth time in his career he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, underscoring how difficult a matchup he is for defenses because of his physicality and athleticism.

He now has more than just the chance at a third Super Bowl ring motivating him this season with incentives on his deal that include one more catch, one more receiving yard and one more touchdown than he finished with in 2017.

Even the slightest improvement on his overall production will mean significantly more money for Gronkowski.