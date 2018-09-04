Report: Earl Thomas Not Expected to Play Week 1, Cowboys Offering 3rd-Round Pick

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is not expected to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos as he continues his holdout, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Until something changes, my understanding is Earl Thomas is not expected to show up and play for the Seahawks," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Season Preview Tuesday.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly offering a third-round pick for the six-time Pro Bowler, but the Seahawks are waiting on at least a second-round selection.

Thomas is heading into the final year of his current contract and has said he won't return without a long-term deal.

"Offer me an extension. Or trade me to a team that wants me to be part of their future," he said of his demands in an essay for the Players' Tribune.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported multiple teams have reached out about a potential trade, including the Cowboys. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Seahawks "are not willing to give away Thomas" unless they get a better offer.

This leaves the Seahawks at an impasse, with no parties willing to budge. The result is an elite player sitting out for the first game of the season.

With Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor no longer playing for Seattle, the secondary has quickly transformed from arguably the best in the NFL into a major unknown.