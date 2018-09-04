Report: Oakland Filing Lawsuit vs. Raiders; Could Spark Accelerated Vegas Move

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Oakland City Council is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and the Raiders regarding the team's move to Las Vegas, according to Phil Matier and Andy Ross of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The city is seeking millions in damages for the team's relocation, with Oakland Councilman Noel Gallo predicting a payout of $500 million.

The lawsuit could force the Raiders to leave town at the end of this season instead of the scheduled plan of 2020.

The Raiders are currently under a year-to-year lease with the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority to remain in their current stadium, but the City Council's actions could prevent a continued relationship.

"They told me we might as well take the contract and rip it up," Coliseum Authority Executive Director Scott McKibben said of what would happen if the lawsuit is filed.

Still, there are those who see value in taking civil action.

"I think there's a greater upside to the city pursuing this...and they are in a good position to force the NFL to come back with damages as a result of the decision to move the Raiders to Las Vegas," Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley said.

The Raiders filed their proposal to move to Las Vegas in January 2017, which was approved by NFL owners in March. A $2 billion stadium outside the Strip is currently being built and is expected to be ready for the move in 2020.

However, the recent events could make this the last season in Oakland.