Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for Women's Title Set for WWE Hell in Cell 2018

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Becky Lynch will get her one-on-one shot for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Lynch and Charlotte Flair set their grudge match for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view during Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live. The feud has been brewing for more than a month, with Lynch's frustration boiling over at SummerSlam when she attacked Flair after she won the women's title.

Lynch has expressed her dismay over Flair, the daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, being handed things that Lynch rightfully earned. Her "heel" turn has taken an interesting twist, with the fans sticking with Lynch despite her technically being a villain now.

WWE has seemingly taken note that the heel turn did nothing to alter the fans' affection for Lynch, as its writing has blurred the lines of the typical heel/face roles.

It's not been said yet whether the match will take place within the cell. Flair and Sasha Banks competed in the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match at the 2016 pay-per-view. There was no women's Hell in a Cell match last year.

Flair defeated then-champion Natalya via disqualification in the women's title match last year.