WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 4

With the opportunity to face The Bar on next week's show and potentially cash their ticket for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity against The New Day, three teams took to the squared circle for a Triple Threat match Tuesday.

Sanity (Eric Young and Killian Dain), The Usos, and Rusev Day battled for the right to advance in what had the potential to be a show-stealing match.

Each of the teams took turns controlling the pace of the match during the break. The Usos teed off on Aiden English but the massive Dain obliterated Jey Uso at ringside and isolated him from his partner shortly thereafter.

The tank of a competitor continued to wear Uso down. The smaller, faster Uso fought his way back into the match but had his momentum halted, courtesy of a nasty dropkick from the big man and an elbow drop on the arena floor by Young.

Back from the break, Jey made the hot tag to Jimmy, who exploded into the bout, taking the fight to Young. Unbeknownst to Young, Jimmy made the tag to Rusev, who unloaded on Young with a shoulder attack in the corner and a spinning heel kick.

The action broke down late, with all three teams represented in the final moments of the bout.

Late in the match, English broke up an attempt at cheating by Young and Rusev blasted him with a Machka Kick to win the match and advance to next week's showdown with The Bar, who appeared and laughed off their competition.

Rusev Day defeated The Usos and Sanity

B+

It would have been incredibly predictable for The Usos to go over here so good for SmackDown Live's writing team for going a different direction and giving the win to Rusev and Aiden English. The team is popular and The Bulgarian Brute has been tearing it up between the ropes in recent weeks.

Giving him and English the chance to battle an established team like The Bar and potentially battle New Day at Hell in a Cell is already better use of the team than anything the writing staff did last year.

Sanity continues to appear like a team that is just there. There is no character development or explanation as to what their purpose is. They are just guys from NXT that are neither over nor particularly interesting at this point in their stint with the blue brand.