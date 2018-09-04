Drew Brees' Blue Diamond Could Sell for Double the Appraised Value

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 30: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during week 4 of the preseason on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 28-0. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes he was ripped off in a sale involving a 4.09-carat blue diamond, according to TMZ Sports.

During a deposition for a lawsuit against jeweler Vahid Moradi, Brees learned that the ring he sold for $3.75 million could be worth much more.

"Would it surprise you to know that it's being offered right now at a wholesaler's for $6.8 million?" Moradi's attorney, Eric George, asked. The price reportedly could be more than $10 million at a retail store.

TMZ Sports provided a picture of the ring in question:

The value of the diamond has been in question for years since Brees originally purchased it from Moradi for $8.1 million in 2015. Another appraiser valued it at $2 million, but that person later earned a commission on the Brees' sale of the stone for less than half of what he originally paid.

Brees first filed the lawsuit in April against Moradi while claiming the jeweler tricked him into spending $9 million more than the collection he bought was worth.

Related

    Trump: Nike's Kaepernick Campaign Sends 'Terrible' Message

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trump: Nike's Kaepernick Campaign Sends 'Terrible' Message

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    All Hail King in the North — Cousins' Path to Minnesota

    NFL logo
    NFL

    All Hail King in the North — Cousins' Path to Minnesota

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Bradford Named Cardinals Starting QB vs. Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bradford Named Cardinals Starting QB vs. Redskins

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Lattimore Looking Forward to Gauntlet of Top Receivers

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Lattimore Looking Forward to Gauntlet of Top Receivers

    NOLA.com
    via NOLA.com