Drew Brees' Blue Diamond Could Sell for Double the Appraised Value

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes he was ripped off in a sale involving a 4.09-carat blue diamond, according to TMZ Sports.

During a deposition for a lawsuit against jeweler Vahid Moradi, Brees learned that the ring he sold for $3.75 million could be worth much more.

"Would it surprise you to know that it's being offered right now at a wholesaler's for $6.8 million?" Moradi's attorney, Eric George, asked. The price reportedly could be more than $10 million at a retail store.

TMZ Sports provided a picture of the ring in question:

The value of the diamond has been in question for years since Brees originally purchased it from Moradi for $8.1 million in 2015. Another appraiser valued it at $2 million, but that person later earned a commission on the Brees' sale of the stone for less than half of what he originally paid.

Brees first filed the lawsuit in April against Moradi while claiming the jeweler tricked him into spending $9 million more than the collection he bought was worth.