Braylon Edwards Says He Was 'Inebriated' When He Criticized Michigan Football

Braylon Edwards explained Tuesday that the tweet criticizing Michigan football that got him suspended from Big Ten Network occurred after a few drinks.

"Was the original tweet a little excessive? I admit I was excessive and emotional and inebriated. Mix those together," the BTN analyst said, per Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News. "But the focus of my tweets remains intact. I stand by that. I was over-excessive Saturday night at 10:29, but I don't back down on my overall stance as an alum and a fan. I've always defended Michigan. Even this year, I was high on Michigan."

Chris Vannini of the Athletic captured the since-deleted tweet from Saturday night, and provided a statement from the network as well (warning: NSFW language):

The tweet occurred at the end of Michigan's 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.

While Edwards apologized for personally attacking quarterback Shea Patterson and center Cesar Ruiz, it's clear from his latest statement that he still has strong feelings about the Michigan program. He spent four years as a receiver for the Wolverines from 2001-04.

He also followed up his "inebriated" tweet with further Michigan criticism on Monday following news of his suspension:

Edwards has worked for the Big Ten Network as an analyst since the start of the 2017 season but has been suspended indefinitely for violating the company's social media policy.