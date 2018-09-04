Julen Lopetegui Plays Down Real Madrid Links with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Neymar Jr #10 and Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain cheer the fans for their support after the Ligue 1 Conforama game between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO at Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has refused to be drawn on his club's reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

According to Jack Otway of the Daily Express, the coach said he did not want to discuss the futures of either world-class talent.

"An interest in Neymar and Mbappe?" said Lopetegui. "I will not talk about players who are not part of my team, it would be disrespectful. I like [Gareth] Bale, [Karim] Benzema and Lucas Vasquez. Neymar and Mbappe are two fantastic players, but I do not pay attention, they are not in my team."

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Courtois: Madrid Squad Joke About When They Beat Me in Final

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Courtois: Madrid Squad Joke About When They Beat Me in Final

    Ángel Rivero
    via MARCA in English

    Is Messi Hurting His Legacy by Being Too Brilliant Too Often?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Messi Hurting His Legacy by Being Too Brilliant Too Often?

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Mariano Is Already Scoring Goals in Real Madrid Training

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Mariano Is Already Scoring Goals in Real Madrid Training

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Madrid Name 7 Castilla Players in UCL Squad

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Madrid Name 7 Castilla Players in UCL Squad

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English