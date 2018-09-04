Julen Lopetegui Plays Down Real Madrid Links with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has refused to be drawn on his club's reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

According to Jack Otway of the Daily Express, the coach said he did not want to discuss the futures of either world-class talent.

"An interest in Neymar and Mbappe?" said Lopetegui. "I will not talk about players who are not part of my team, it would be disrespectful. I like [Gareth] Bale, [Karim] Benzema and Lucas Vasquez. Neymar and Mbappe are two fantastic players, but I do not pay attention, they are not in my team."

