Manchester United Transfer News: Ander Herrera Wants to Stay in Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly keen to stay at Old Trafford but has yet to agree a new contract with the Red Devils.

The 29-year-old is into the final year of his current deal and has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia, according to Simon Jones at MailOnline.

Herrera's representatives have been in talks with United over the last year but have not managed to come to an agreement yet, per the report.

Herrera has been sparingly used by Jose Mourinho since he arrived at the club in 2016. The midfielder has made just one start this season which came in an unfamiliar centre-back role against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United lost the game 3-0 after a poor performance. Mourinho's decision to play Herrera in defence backfired spectacularly, and it's an experiment he is unlikely to repeat.

Nicholas Godden at The Times highlighted his defensive failings:

Mourinho reverted to a four-man defence in his side's following game against Burnley which they won 2-0. Herrera did not start the game but came on as a substitute for Jesse Lingard in a more familiar midfield position.

Herrera is unlikely to play regularly if he does opt to remain at Manchester United. Competition for places in midfield is fierce, and the club strengthened further by adding Fred to the ranks over the summer.

The Brazilian joins Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira as options in central midfield.

Herrera is a fan favourite at Old Trafford due to his passion and commitment. Football writer Liam Canning noted his ability to perform in big games:

He also appears happy at the club despite not being guaranteed a place in Mourinho's team, per Inside United (h/t The Independent's Samuel Lovett).

"The way the club treats me is perfect," he said. "The love the fans show for me couldn’t be better or bigger, my family is happy in Manchester, so I will just try to give everything and use all my strength and effort to keep deserving to play for this club."

Herrera is a useful squad member, but there's a sense his time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end. If he does not agree a new deal with the club he will be able to walk away for free next summer, a scenario that is starting to look increasingly likely.